Weekly Sunday worship, interim pastorHebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 Liberty St., Blairsville, this week announced the Rev. William Schaefer will be serving as its interim pastor.
Spokeswoman Becky Stiffler added in her email release, “We extend a warm invitation to our weekly Sunday worship service at 10:45 a.m. as we welcome various worship leaders to the pulpit.
“If you are unable to attend in person, the service is recorded live each Sunday and is then posted on Hebron’s Facebook page to be viewed at your convenience during the days ahead. This is a wonderful way to open our hearts and minds to the word of the Lord. May you be blessed by this ministry of the church.”
* * *
‘God’s Work, Our Hands’Stiffler added, “Sept. 10 is designated as ‘God’s Work, Our Hands’ day where we as a church work together to help those in need in our community by doing God’s work. This day is an opportunity to celebrate that we are freed in Christ to serve and love our neighbor.
“Hebron Lutheran Church, Blairsville, will be collecting new underwear and socks to help the underserved children, grades K to 12, in our community. These items may be brought to the church at 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, through Sept. 10. Donations after this date will be gratefully accepted as well. All donated items will be given to the (River Valley) school district to assist in its program to help those in need. If you are wanting to bring items at a time other than Sunday mornings, our church office is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, we suggest you call the church at 724-459-8920 prior to coming. Hebron will be grateful for all donations as we continue to do God’s work by sharing our love for others.”
