Labyrinth
day changed
to Oct. 3
Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, needed to reschedule the day which the public may come to the church to participate in prayer and meditation as they walk the Labyrinth.
The Rev. John Smaligo and the Evangelism Committee has rescheduled the Sept. 26 event to Oct. 3 “due to a scheduling conflict.” The Labyrinth will be open from noon until 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as well as the last Monday of the month, Oct. 31.
Smaligo added, “Please be reminded that the Labyrinth is located in the church’s Fellowship Hall and that the walk is to be completed in stocking feet since it is made on canvas material. Everyone is welcome regardless of your religious affiliation.”
* * *
Oktoberfest
celebration Sept. 24
Hebron Lutheran Church will hold its annual Oktoberfest 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
This is a celebration of Martin Luther, a 16th-century German monk whose work led to the Protestant Reformation.
This is a free community festival with something for everyone. There are games and activities for children, DJ music by T-Rox, an accordionist, and the band Ron and the Rump Shakers beginning at 4 p.m.
A car cruise will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. with the Rev. John Smaligo giving out three Pastor’s Pick awards. Inside enjoy “a huge raffle basket display” with winners announced at 7 p.m.
The pastor added, “There is always a wide variety of authentic German cuisine and sweets in the Fellowship Hall, and German beverages available outside. Rain or shine, all are welcome!”
