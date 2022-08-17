Many special events will be happening at Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St. in Blairsville, through September.
• Aug. 21, the Rev. John Smaligo will have a special blessing for students and their backpacks, teachers and school staff as they begin the 2022-23 school year. The same day, three-ring binders and backpacks will be collected for school-aged, underserved children in River Valley School District as Part A of “God’s Work, Our Hands.”
• Aug. 28, the Prayer Labyrinth will be dedicated by Rev. Smaligo after worship. The Labyrinth is located in the church’s Fellowship Hall. This will be open to the public Aug. 29 from noon until 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Entrance will be through the Fellowship Hall.
• Sept. 11 is “God’s Work, Our Hands” and will be the final day to bring undergarments and socks for the underserved, school-aged children in the community. Items will be packed after worship.
• Sept. 18, Rev. Smaligo will have the Blessing of the Pets. Time will be posted at a later date.
• Sept. 24 is Oktoberfest from 1 until 8 p.m. German food and drink, basket raffle, car cruise from 1 to 4 p.m., DJ, live band, accordion music, and children’s games will be offered. All are welcome.
Church spokeswoman Becky Stiffler added, “We hope you can join us for some or all of these events. Please call the church office, 724-459-8920, if you have any questions.”
