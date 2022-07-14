Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study
Pastor John Smaligo at Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St. in Blairsville, will start a new Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study in August. The study will focus on Revelation.
This group meets every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. Questions? Call the church office at 724-459-8920.
Sunday Worship Service
Hebron Lutheran Church continues its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. each Sunday with Pastor Smaligo. Everyone is welcome.
Hebron spokeswoman Becky Stiffler said, “If you are unable to attend in person, we continue to offer online worship for all worship services. You may watch them on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following. It is always a joy to welcome our online worshipers.”
Online Sunday School
Pastor Smaligo continues to post a weekly children’s Sunday School lesson. These lessons are posted on Hebron’s Facebook page each Saturday evening and can be viewed anytime after that. Lessons are taken from the Spark Story Bible.
Stiffler added, “Everyone is welcome to view this lesson. Enjoy a story and an activity. Tell a friend so they too can join the fun.”
* * *
Area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches Page A6 in the Bulletin Weekend edition on Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation.
Email updates by 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
(News of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages.)
