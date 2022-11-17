Christ the King SundayOn Nov. 20, the Rev. John Smaligo will lead 10:45 a.m. worship at Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, to celebrate Christ the King with a hymn titled “King of Glory! King of Peace!”
Hebron spokeswoman Becky Stiffler said, “This hymn festival will highlight the life of Christ with Scriptures, hymns and anthems. Please join us in this time of rejoicing as we give thanks to God for the gift of his son, Jesus.”
* * *
The Beginning of AdventDuring the 10:45 a.m. worship Nov. 27, Smaligo will begin the Advent season, preparing for the coming of the birth of Christ through lighting of the Advent wreath, Scripture and prayers. All are welcome to celebrate the Advent season.
* * *
Advent Midweek StudiesDuring the Wednesdays of Advent, Hebron Lutheran Church will hold a midweek study group. Susan O’Shaughnessy will lead a 7 p.m. study to prepare everyone for Christmas.
“A Wonderful Life in Christ,” the very best gift of all, will be the focus of the sessions Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14 and 21.
These evening study groups will take the place of the midday Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study that concluded Nov. 16. Smaligo invites all in studying “how our lives are wonderful in Christ!”
* * *
Christmas Concert Dec. 4The Brass Quintet of the Washington (PA) Symphony Orchestra will return to Hebron Lutheran Church to present a Christmas program. Smaligo and the congregation welcome all to this holiday program 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. This hourlong concert will present arrangements of some favorite Christmas songs along with others of the season.
This concert is free and open to the public.
* * *
White Gift Service and CantataSmaligo welcomes all to the White Gift Service and Cantata 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The sanctuary is transformed into “a beautifully decorated chancel of white as gifts of love are presented for those in need as we celebrate the stewardship of God’s love as we remember the coming of the King of Kings.”
The choir, under the direction of Charlotte Robertson, will perform “Tapestry of Light,” a Celtic Christmas celebration by Joseph M. Martin. This is a joining of traditional carols, primarily from the British Isles, with Scripture reading and candle lighting.
* * *
Christmas Pageant and ServicesHebron Lutheran Church will present its Christmas Pageant, under the direction of Smaligo, 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. The public is invited to join members as they celebrate the holiday season.
In addition, Christmas Eve service will be held 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.
Christmas Day worship will be held 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. Smaligo said, “We truly would be blessed if you would come join us as we celebrate the birth of our Lord!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.