‘We Gather at the River’ June 12
The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, invite everyone to “join us as ‘We Gather at the River’ for our 10:45 a.m. worship service Sunday, June 12. Please bring a chair to use if you are able. Extra chairs will be available if needed. In case of inclement weather, we will gather for worship inside the church. We hope you are able to join us.”
* * *
Summer changes
The Rev. John Smaligo’s Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study at Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, Blairsville, will not be meeting during the summer months. The Bible Study will resume after Labor Day. Details will be available in September.
Also, the Adult Sunday School Class that meets each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. will be discontinued during June, July and August. The class will resume after Labor Day.
Online children’s Sunday School, worship continue
Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church will continue to hold its online children’s Sunday School during the summer. This class is posted by Smaligo each Sunday morning and can be watched any time after 9 a.m.
Spokeswoman Becky Stiffler added, “Be prepared for some wonderful songs with Charlotte Robertson the last Sunday of each month. This can be viewed on our Facebook page, Hebron Lutheran Church.
“Hebron Lutheran Church will also continue to live stream its weekly worship at 10:45 a.m. led by the Rev. John Smaligo, on Facebook. This can be found by searching ‘Hebron Lutheran Church’ (the Blairsville location) on the Facebook site.
“If you are unable to log in at that time, the service can be viewed anytime following the morning worship.”
