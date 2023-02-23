The first Sunday of LentThe Rev. John Smaligo, pastor, and Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, invite the public to the first Sunday of Lent worship 10:45 a.m. Feb. 26.
Smaligo noted in an email, “The Gospel tells of Jesus’ temptation in the desert. His 40-day fast becomes the basis of our Lenten pilgrimage. Our lessons for the day are: Genesis 2:14-17; 3:1-7 Eating of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil; Psalm 32 Mercy embraces those who trust in the Lord (Ps 32:10); Romans 5:12-19 Death came through one; life comes through one; Matthew 4:1-11 The temptation of Jesus in the wilderness for 40 days.
“All are welcome to join in our worship and fellowship.”
* * *
Labyrinth open MondaySmaligo invites the community to participate in walking the Labyrinth on Monday, Feb. 27.
The pastor said, “As we embark on our journey through the Lenten season with solemnity and prayer, participating in a Labyrinth walk may just be what one needs to feel closer to God.”
Hours are noon until 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. Questions may be addressed to the church office, 724-459-8920.
* * *
Midweek Lenten Study
to begin March 1Midweek Lenten Study at Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, Blairsville, will begin 7 p.m. March 1 and will continue each Wednesday throughout the Lenten season.
The topic for this series is “Amazing Grace: You Love It or Hate It” led by Susan O’Shaughnessy.
These studies are open to anyone who has an interest in attending. Smaligo and Hebron members welcome everyone.
Questions may be addressed through the church office, 724-459-8920.
