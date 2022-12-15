Christmas Pageant SundayHebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, will present its Christmas Pageant, under the direction of the Rev. John Smaligo and Kristen Crowe, on Sunday, Dec. 18.
“The Legend of the Poinsettia” will be presented during the 10:45 a.m. worship service. All are welcome.
The pastor said, “Join us for a cup of coffee and pastry following the program in our large group Sunday School room.”
* * *
Christmas and New Year’s WorshipSmaligo and the congregation welcome all to several services during the Christmas season.
• Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, a 10 p.m. service of carols, candlelight and Communion to welcome the Christ Child.
• Sunday, Christmas Day, 9:30 a.m. service to “greet the happy morn on which the Savior of the world was born.”
• Sunday, Jan. 1, 10:45 a.m. service to celebrate the coming of the Wise Men to visit the Christ Child.
The pastor added, “Hebron prays that this may this be a year of love and grace for you and your family.”
* * *
Online ServicesHebron Lutheran Church, Blairsville, continues with its online offerings through its Facebook page. The worship service with Smaligo is livestreamed each week and can always be viewed later.
In addition, the pastor posts a Sunday School lesson each weekend for all ages that can be viewed anytime in the days ahead.
Information about the church can be found on www.hebronlutheran.com or call the Hebron office at 724-459-8920.
* * *
Hebron’s LabyrinthHebron will open its Labyrinth to the public 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, until 2 p.m.
The pastor added, “This may be a perfect time to reflect upon the past year and to engage in prayer as we begin our journey through 2023.”
