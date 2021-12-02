Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, will offer a “Longest Night Blue Christmas” service on Tuesday, Dec. 21, online only, not in person.
The Rev. John Smaligo, pastor, will bring this service through Facebook Live on Hebron Lutheran’s Facebook page 7 p.m. Dec. 21, and it will be available for viewing in the days that follow as well.
Smaligo said, “This service is meaningful to many people. It recognizes that for many, Christmas is a time associated with gatherings of family and friends, smiles and laughter, and joyous moments. However, for others the holiday season brings times of sadness, grief, sorrow, illness, job loss, changes in life, and times of despair and darkness.
“Those who will benefit from this service are invited to watch this ‘Blue Christmas’ service as we join others on the longest night of the year and find we are not alone. The service emphasizes God’s promise that he is with us in times of grief, loneliness, fear and struggles. We will also hear the words of the prophet Isaiah — Comfort, comfort my people.
“Join us in prayer, music and silence as we hear the Word of God, which comes to us as a light in our darkness.”
For further information, call the church at 724-459-8920 or go to www.hebronlutheran.com.
All area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches page in the Bulletin Weekend edition each Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation.
(Announcements of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on Lifestyles.)
Submit revisions by 7 a.m. Thursday each week to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz via email lb.society@verizon.net.
