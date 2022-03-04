Beginning March 9, the Rev. John Smaligo, pastor, of Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, Blairsville, will be posting midweek Lenten services on the church’s Facebook page. Services may be viewed beginning at 6 p.m. for the following dates:
March 9: Lenten Service of Vespers
March 16: Service of Healing – Rev. Smaligo will be joined by the Rev. Sara Lee Faulkner
March 23: Scriptural Stations of the Cross
March 30: Taize Service
April 6: Service of Prayer and Service (change from what was originally announced “due to an unforeseen circumstance,” according to Smaligo.
The pastor said, “Please join us as we proceed through this holiest of seasons. Other important dates to remember are”:
Palm Sunday: April 10
Holy Thursday: April 14
Good Friday: April 15 (A community service will be held at 7 p.m. in Blairsville Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 135 E. Burrell St.)
Easter Sunday — The Resurrection of Our Lord: April 17.
