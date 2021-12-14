‘Legend of Candy Cane’ Sunday
Members of Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, and the Rev. John Smaligo, pastor, invite everyone to join them for “The Legend of the Candy Cane” 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.
Smaligo said, “Not only will you hear the legend surrounding the candy cane, but also the telling of the Christmas story and a visit from the Holy Family. Please join with us in this special service and presentation by the children, youth and others of the church. Hebron wants to share this wonderful story with all of you.”
* * *
‘O Holy Night’ Dec. 24
Hebron Lutheran Church, Blairsville, also welcomes all to its candlelight Christmas Eve worship service Friday, Dec. 24.
The ”Oh Holy Night” musical prelude will begin at 9:30 p.m. with worship, led by Smaligo, beginning at 10 p.m.
The pastor said, “We hope you will gather with us as we worship and welcome the Christ Child, the newborn King!”
* * *
All area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches page in the Bulletin Weekend edition each Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation.
(Announcements of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on Lifestyles.)
Submit revisions by 7 a.m. each Thursday to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz via email lb.society@verizon.net.
