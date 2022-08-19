Sept. 11 is designated as God’s Work, Our Hands Day, where church members work together to help those in need in our community by doing God’s work. The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church have divided the project into two parts.
During Part A, the organizers are collecting new backpacks and three-ring binders to help the underserved children of all grade levels in River Valley School District. These items may be taken to the church at 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, through Sunday, Aug. 21. Donations after this date will be “gratefully accepted as well.”
Part B will run through Sept. 11. During this time, the volunters are collecting socks and undergarments for children of school age. After being packed on the 11th, they too will be given to the school district to assist in its program.
Smaligo added, “If you are wanting to donate any of these items at a time other than at worship, we suggest you call the church at 724-459-8920 to make sure the church is open. Hebron will be grateful for all donations as we continue to do God’s work.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: Area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches Page A6 in the Bulletin Weekend edition on Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation. Email updates by 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
(News of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages.)
