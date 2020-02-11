Blairsville Alliance Church, 135 E. Burrell St., Blairsville, will host a Griefshare program beginning Monday, March 2. The 7 p.m. program will continue each Monday for 12 weeks.
Host Pastor John Buchmann explained, “Losing a loved one can be a difficult time. GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. You don’t have to go through the grieving process alone.”
Secretary Ann Kerekes added, “Please feel free to call the church office at 724-459-7770 should you have any questions about the program.”
* * *
All area pastors are asked to check the Saturday Directory of Area Churches in the Latrobe Bulletin to make sure their entries are up to date. Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and confession.
(Announcements of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages and elsewhere.)
Submit revisions by noon Thursday to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz via email when possible: lb.society@verizon.net
