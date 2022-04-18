Greensburg Church of the Brethren administrative assistant Julie Ruane announced two spring activities:
• Soup and Sub Sale will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the church, 554 Stanton St., Greensburg. Many varieties of soup will be available plus hot dogs, hot sausage and kielbasa sandwiches.
All proceeds go to Feeding the Hungry.
• Teachers Service Day 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1, at the church to honor all school employees, including teachers, aides, custodians, paraprofessionals, secretaries and maintenance workers.
Questions? Call 412-403-8182.
* * *
Area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches Page A6 in the Bulletin Weekend edition on Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation.
(News of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages.)
Email revisions for church page by 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz, lb.society@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.