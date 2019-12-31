In celebration of the New Year, Greater Parkview Church invites all to attend its New Year’s Eve Watch Night service 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Bishop Carl E. Jones Sr., pastor, and Ruth Tolbert, bishop’s assistant, said, “This special spirit-filled service of praise and worship to honor our Lord Jesus Christ will be held at 103 Westminster Ave., Greensburg. Our GPC ministerial staff will provide 10-minute sermonettes, and our GPC Choir will provide musical selections. Please plan to join us on Dec. 31.”
* * *
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.