Ruth Tolbert of Greater Parkview Church and Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP invites all to attend the Black History Month Celebration 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. The celebration will be held at Greater Parkview Church, 103 Westminster Ave., Greensburg, in partnership with the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP.
A Soul Food Dinner will be served in Fellowship Hall following the presentation. The donation will be $5 per person. Proceeds from the dinner will go to the NAACP Youth Council toward an educational trip.
Dr. Robin Sims is chairperson; Bishop Carl E. Jones Sr., host pastor, and Tolbert, NAACP chapter president.
* * *
All area pastors are asked to check the Saturday Directory of Area Churches in the Latrobe Bulletin to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and confession.
(Announcements of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages and elsewhere.)
Submit revisions by noon Thursday to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz via email when possible lb.society@verizon.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.