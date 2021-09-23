Bishop Carl E. Jones Sr., pastor of Greater Parkview Church, 103 Westminster Ave., Greensburg, invites the public to help members celebrate the 95th church anniversary 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
The Rev. Barry D. Givner of Pittsburgh will be guest pastor.
Ruth Tolbert, associate pastor, said, “Please plan to join us for this uplifting, soul-stirring worship service. Masks and social distancing are required.”
