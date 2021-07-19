Greater Parkview Church is partnering with Excela Health on COVID vaccinations.
Excela Health is offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to those ages 12 and over on the following dates:
Saturday, July 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (first dose)
Saturday, Aug. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (second dose)
Vaccinations will be given at Greater Parkview Church, 103 Westminster Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601 Appointments are required. Online registration for these events began July 16 at ExcelaHealth.org.
Those who do not have computer access may schedule an appointment by dialing 724-689-1690 between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
These vaccinations clinics are not limited to adolescents. Anyone 12 and older regardless of area of residence is welcome. Again, you must have an appointment.
An immunization consent form will need to be completed by everyone wishing to receive a vaccine. Anyone under 18 must have their consent form filled out by a parent or guardian. Parents and guardians may accompany their children under age 18 to the clinic. Students and family members are asked to bring a state-issued ID. They should also bring their medical/prescription insurance to the clinic if available. If they have a copy of the insurance card, it would be most helpful to attach it to the back of the immunization consent form.
There is no out-of-pocket cost to anyone receiving the vaccine (regardless of whether they have insurance). Anyone presenting without an insurance card will still receive a vaccine.
