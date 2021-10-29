The Greater Parkview Church/American Red Cross Blood Drive will be underway 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, in the church fellowship hall, 103 Westminster Ave., Greensburg.
Associate Pastor Ruth Tolbert said, "Appointments are preferred as walk-ins could have a longer wait."
Schedule an appointment by visiting www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor keyword "GreaterParkview" or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
All donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email.
Blood transfusion is a known treatment for patients with sickle cell disease – the most common genetic blood disease in the U.S. – and diverse donors play a big part in their treatment.
According to the American Red Cross, all donors receive a free health screening prior to donating.
1-800-REDCROSS|RedCrossBlood.org/OurBlood |#BlackBloodDonorsNeeded
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.