The Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association will host “Not In My Front Yard, A Community Response to Human Trafficking and How We Can Support Survivors” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9, in the second-floor Assembly Room at St. Vincent Parish Center, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township.
Through fraud, coercion or force, adults and children are made to work in the sex trade or to provide labor or services. The presentation by the Westmoreland Human Trafficking Task Force and Blackburn Center will help attendees learn how to identify and support people in our community who are impacted by human trafficking.
To attend, register at surveymonkey.com/r/2TBLN6S.
For more information, contact Shelbi, Blackburn Center outreach specialist, at ShelbiM@BlackburnCenter.org or 724-837-9540, ext. 171.
