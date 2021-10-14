Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, will hold its final outdoor service of the year Sunday, Oct. 17.
The Rev. John Smaligo, host pastor, said, “Please bring a lawn chair for the 10:45 a.m. worship, “Gather at the River,” but if you do not have one, chairs will be available at the service site. With the changing of the leaves, this will be a beautiful time of the year to worship in God’s creation. In the event of inclement weather, we will worship inside the church. Please watch our weekly Wednesday update on Facebook a few days prior to the service so you get all the information. Everyone is welcome. We look forward to seeing you!”
