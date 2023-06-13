The Summer Friendship Free Hot Dog Lunch is served 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday in Latrobe United Methodist Church’s parking lot, 440 Main St., LUMC spokeswoman Debbie Herwick announced in an email over the weekend.
She added, “Please come and enjoy!”
