The 15th Egg Eggstravaganza originally slated for Sunday, March 29, in the St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church Social Hall, 201 E. Main St., Uniontown, has been canceled, the organizers announced Wednesday.
Questions? Contact the church office 724-438-6027 (Monday-Friday 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. Leave message).
