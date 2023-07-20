The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way, will host Reverent Heart Worship Band on Sunday, July 30, during the 11 a.m. worship service. DPC spokeswoman Paula Shean noted, “The group will share their time, talents and love of God with us. All are invited to bring family, neighbors and friends to enjoy a time of uplifting worship and fellowship.”
