Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way, will host Reverent Heart Worship Band on Sunday, May 21, during the 11 a.m. worship service.
DPC spokeswoman Paula Shean added in an email, "The group will share their time, talents and love of God with us. All are invited to bring family, neighbors and friends to enjoy a time of uplifting worship and fellowship."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.