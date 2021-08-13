Have you ever wondered “What is the meaning of my life?”
Kristina Antolin Davies, director, adult faith formation, St. Vincent Basilica Parish, invites interested persons to “join us in person at St. Vincent Parish Grove or on Zoom for ‘Discovering Christ,’ a seven-week experience on Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m., Sept. 14 to Oct. 26, with a life-changing retreat on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Be a part of our first hybrid course!
“Enjoy delicious dinners and listen to enlightening teachings. Following each dinner and presentation, you and fellow seekers will discuss and explore the meaning of life and the identity of Jesus Christ.”
The dinner and program are offered at no charge. But seating is limited, so registration is required. Register online at www.basilicaparishstv.org/christlife or contact Davies at 724-539-8629, ext. 19, or kristina.davies@stvincent.edu.
Childcare will be provided as needed (with registration.)
