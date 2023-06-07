Bishop Larry J. Kulick, JCL, will commemorate milestone ordination anniversaries for 17 priests in the Diocese of Greensburg with the celebration of the annual Priest Jubilee Celebration Mass today, June 7.
The 5 p.m. Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Chapel at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Unity Township.
• Celebrating his 55th anniversary is the Rev. James F. Petrovsky. Born in Kittanning, Father Petrovsky, who grew up in Ford City, attended the former Holy Trinity Catholic School in Ford City and graduated from St. Fidelis High School and College in Herman. He attended seminary at St. Vincent in Unity Township. He was ordained to the priesthood May 18, 1968, at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Currently the pastor of Pastor, St. Joan of Arc Parish, Farmington, Father Petrovsky’s pastoral assignments included parochial at St. John the Evangelist Parish, Latrobe (1968-72), Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg (1972-76). He was pastor at the former Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Monessen, and the former mission, Holy Cross, Webster (1976-85), St. John the Baptist Parish, Perryopolis (1985-91), Holy Trinity Parish, Ligonier, and the former mission of St. Ann, Wilpen (1991-97), the former St. James Parish, Maxwell (1997-2008). Senior Priest Active with pastoral responsibilities at St. John the Baptist Parish, Perryopolis, the former St. Hedwig Parish, Smock, St. Peter Parish, Brownsville, and St. Cecilia Parish, Grindstone, (2008-13), Senior Priest Active with Pastoral Responsibilities at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, while continuing his duties with St. Peter Parish, Brownsville, and St. Cecilia Parish, Grindstone (2008-2013).
* * *
50th Anniversary
• Monsignor V. Paul Fitzmaurice was born in Leeds, England, but grew up in New Kensington. He received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from St. Vincent College. He attended seminary at Pontifical Gregorian University and North American College in Rome. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 5, 1973, at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg.
Monsignor Fitzmaurice served associate pastorships at St. Bernard, Indiana; Holy Family, Latrobe; Ascension, Jeannette, and Our Lady of Grace, Greensburg. He was pastor of the former St. Michael, Glen Campbell, and its mission SS. Peter & Paul, Arcadia (1984-86), the former St. Anthony, Clymer (1986-88), the former St. Mary, Ford City (1989-94), St. Barbara Parish, Harrison City (1994-2008), and St. Agnes Parish, North Huntingdon (2008-22).
He retired from the priesthood due to health reasons in June 2022, with a residence at St. Anne Home in Greensburg.
* * *
• The Rev. Peter L. Peretti was born in Chestnut Ridge. He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy at St. Francis, Loretto, and seminary at St. Francis Seminary, Loretto. He was ordained to the priesthood May 5, 1973, at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg.
He served as parochial vicar at Mount St. Peter Parish, New Kensington (1973-75), Our Lady of Grace Parish, Greensburg (1975-81), St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, North Huntingdon (1981), Holy Family Parish, Latrobe (1981-82), and St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus Parish, Uniontown (1982-84); pastor, former St. Gertrude Parish, McIntyre, and its mission at St. Anthony, Aultman (1984-86), former Assumption Parish, Ernest (1986-87), St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Leisenring, and its former mission St. Polycarp, West Leisenring (1987-2003), St. Ambrose Parish, Avonmore, and administrator of St. Matthew, Saltsburg (2003-07), St. Procopius, New Salem, and administrator of St. Thomas, Footedale (2007-13), and St. Mary, Uniontown (2013-2018).
Father Peretti retired from active priesthood in 2018, with residence at Neumann House, Greensburg.
* * *
Monsignor Roger A. Statnick was born in Johnstown. He attended St. Vincent College, and attended seminary at St. Mary’s, Baltimore. He received master’s and doctorate degrees in systematic theology from the University of Notre Dame in 1982 and 1983. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 5, 1973, at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Immediately after his ordination, he was released to the Society of St. Sulpice for seminary apostolate work. He received parish experience at churches in California and Baltimore. In 1986, he became the diocese’s vocation director and director of spiritual life. In 1989, he became pastor of St. Sylvester, Slickville, and the diocese’s vicar general/general executive director Moderator of the Curia. In 2005, he resigned from the vicar general post and became pastor of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg, and director of the Office for the Permanent Diaconate. In 2010, he became pastor of St. Sebastian, Belle Vernon, while continuing as director of the Office for the Permanent Diaconate. During his time with the diocese, he was on Priests’ Council, the personnel board of priests, Board of Consultors, Priests Benefit Board, and the Board of Delegates of Christian Associates. Through the years, he also was an adjunct faculty member at Seton Hill University and St. Vincent Seminary.
Monsignor Statnick retired from active priesthood in 2017, to a private residence.
* * *
• The Rev. Leonard W. Stoviak was born in Uniontown and attended St. Vincent Prep’s St. Joseph Hall. He attended St. Piux X, Erlanger, Kentucky, for college and then attended seminary at St. Francis, Loretto. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 5, 1973, at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg.
He served associate pastorships at Immaculate Conception, Irwin (1973-75), St. Sebastian, Belle Vernon (1975-78), and St. John the Baptist, Scottdale (1978-84). He served as pastor of All Saints, Masontown, and its mission St. Francis de Sales, McClellandtown (1986-92), St. Paul, Greensburg (1992-2000), St. John the Baptist Parish, Scottdale (2000-08), and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, North Huntingdon (2008-17.) During his time with the diocese, he was appointed moderator, Charismatic Prayer Groups; Priests’ Council; Clergy Personnel Board; Priestly Life and Ministry Committee; College of Consultors, and Bishop’s Cabinet, regional moderator, Region 13.
Father Stoviak retired from active priesthood in 2017, with residence at Neumann House, Greensburg.
* * *
30th Anniversary
• The Rev. Anthony J. Carbone, JCL, who is from Beaver Falls, graduated from Pontifical College Josephinum in 1976 with a bachelor’s degree in English. He attended seminary at Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 22, 1993, at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Father Carbone was named parochial vicar at St. Joseph Parish in New Kensington (1993-1997). He was appointed as chaplain at Seton Hill University with duties at the Diocesan Tribunal and Office of Worship in 1997. In addition to the diocesan duties, he was a parochial vicar at St. Edward Parish, Herminie (1998), and at Immaculate Conception Parish, Irwin (1999). While continuing his service to the Tribunal and Worship offices, in 2002, Father Carbone was named pastor of St. Sylvester Parish in Slickville, administrator of St. Mary Parish, Export (2008), and pastor at St. John the Evangelist Parish, Latrobe (2009-19).
In 2019, Father Carbone was named pastor at Holy Trinity Parish in Ligonier, where he currently serves.
He has been director of the Society for the Propagation of the Faith for the diocese since 2012 and Bishop’s Liaison for Consecrated Life. He also served the diocese as interim chancellor in 2018. Father Carbone also served as a regional moderator, and Defender of the Bond and Advocate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.