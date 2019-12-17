The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at 108 Presby Way, Derry, invites everyone to its Christmas Eve candlelight service beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
The Rev. Marnie Abraham Russell, host pastor, invites them to “celebrate the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper, traditional carols and Scripture readings along with candlelighting and singing of ‘Silent Night.’ All are welcome to come and gather togther to share in the spirit of the season.”
