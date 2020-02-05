The Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St. and Route 217, will host the following in February:
• Monthly Ladies’ Lunch noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the church social hall. Church spokeswoman Teri Sauers said, “Join us for good food and good conversation. As always, this is a free lunch.”
• Snowball Extravaganza 12:15 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, in the social hall and “in the snow.” Sauers added, “Join us for lunch, fellowship, games, crafts and some good times playing in the snow. No charge. All are welcome.”
• Spaghetti Dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in the social hall. Menu includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad, rolls, drink and dessert. Cost is $7 for an adult, $3 per child 4-10 and free for ages 3 and under.
* * *
All area pastors are asked to check the Saturday Directory of Area Churches in the Latrobe Bulletin to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and confession.
(Announcements of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages and elsewhere.)
Submit revisions by noon Thursday to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz via email when possible:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.