Covenant Presbyterian Church, 200 N. Market St., Ligonier, Friday announced changes for the Bulletin’s weekly directory of area churches:
Pastor is the Rev. Christopher Mathewson.
Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m.
Children’s worship starts at 10:15 a.m., according to spokesman Bernie Witherow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.