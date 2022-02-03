Every Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. Greensburg Church of the Brethren welcomes all groups and individuals with developmental disabilities to a “Joyful Celebration.”
Greensburg Church of the Brethren administrative assistant Julie Ruane said, “Come join us for a free night of fun and fellowship. Dinner is included. All participants must be accompanied by a family member or caregiver. Donations are accepted.”
The church is located at 554 Stanton St. Questions? Call 724-834-2130 or email gbgcob@gmail.com.
All area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches page in the Bulletin Weekend edition each Friday to make sure their entries are up to date. Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation.
(Announcements of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages.)
Submit revisions by 7 a.m. each Thursday to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz via email lb.society@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.