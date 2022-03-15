Julie Ruane, administrative assistant at Greensburg Church of the Brethren, 554 Stanton St., announced the following:
• Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser will be served 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26. The public is invited to “enjoy spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, cake and a beverage to help raise money for the hungry.” Price is $8 per person to “dine in or take out.”
• Caring Closet is open Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Featured are “free clothing, jackets, shoes and more to anyone in need.”
• Disciples Hands Food Distribution — Ruane said, “Please contact us if you or anyone you know is in need of food. Everything is kept confidential. Call 724-834-2130 and arrange a time for pickup or get on our monthly food box delivery list.”
