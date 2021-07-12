Julie Ruane, one of the secretaries at Greensburg Church of the Brethren, announced, “We are finally getting back to some sort of semblance now that the COVID restrictions have lessened, and we have two happenings coming up this month. They both benefit the Disciples’ Hands Ministry that is a part of the Greensburg Church of the Brethren.”
• A Car Wash will be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 24, in the church parking lot. The church is located at 554 Stanton St. Donations will be “greatly appreciated.”
• Disciples’ Hands is collecting items for tacos, including lettuce, taco kit, tortilla, salsa, refried beans, ground meat, and olives. Any donation is “greatly appreciated.” Delivery date is Friday, July 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.