Community United Presbyterian Church, 1640 Keystone Park Road, New Alexandria, will go back to the 10 a.m. service time starting Sunday, June 5, according to Julie Ruane, secretary.
The church’s Sunday worship services will continue to begin at 11 a.m. May 22 and May 29.
