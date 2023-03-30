Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, released the following Holy Week schedule:
• Palm Sunday, April 2, 11 a.m. service at Christ Church.
• Maundy Thursday, April 6, 7 p.m. service at St. John's United Church of Christ in Darlington.
• Good Friday, April 7, 7 p.m. service at Christ Church.
• Easter Sunday, April 9, 11 a.m. service at Christ Church, according to Caryn Dettling, administrative assistant.
* * *
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz may be contacted at lb.society@verizon.net.
