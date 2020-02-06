Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry, will host another Chili Dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Fellowship Hall.
DPC secretary Paula Shean said, “All are invited to come and enjoy a bowl of chili, cornbread or dinner roll, beverage and dessert. The cost is $6.50 per adult and $4.50 for a child 5 – 12. Children under 5 eat free. Takeouts are available. Handicap parking and accessibility are at rear entrance of Fellowship Hall near garage and kitchen entrance. Come and enjoy a time of good food and support your local ministry in Derry.”
* * *
All area pastors are asked to check the Saturday Directory of Area Churches in the Latrobe Bulletin to make sure their entries are up to date. Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and confession.
(Announcements of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages and elsewhere.)
Submit revisions by noon Thursday to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz via email when possible:
