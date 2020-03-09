Celtic prayer service March 15 at St. Mark’s

As part of its Community Common Prayer series, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown, is hosting a Celtic prayer service on Sunday, March 15.
The Rev. Nancy Threadgill said this 6:30 p.m. service is “drawn from the ancient liturgical traditions of Iona (Scotland) and Northumbria (England). It combines meditative silence, simplicity of utterance, and faithful commitment to care for the earth. By design the service is contemplative, lively and haunting. The prayers are earthy, holy and inclusive. The service is intended for worshipers from all faith communities, as well as those with little or no religious background.”
Free refreshments and conversation will be available after the service. The service is free. All are welcome. For more information, contact Threadgill at 814-535-6797 or revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net
* * *
Area pastors are asked to check the Saturday church directory in the Latrobe Bulletin to make sure their entries are correct, including church’s name, address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and confession.
(Guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages and elsewhere.)
Submit revisions by noon Thursday and church news items to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz via lb.society@verizon.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.