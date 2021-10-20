Opera singer Catherine Calfo, who usually sings in the Pittsburgh area, invites everyone to attend her first concert at New Alexandria United Methodist Church, 106 Washington St., 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.
“Light refreshments” will be served following the concert, according to Debbie Resslar, New Alexandria UMC worship team chair.
A wife and mother, Calfo had her second daughter this past May and is planning to get back to singing professionally since COVID-19 hit. She studied opera in Rome and Oderzo, Italy, in 2011. She then received her BA in music degree in 2012 from Duquesne University, where she studied music education and opera performance with internationally renowned opera singer Claudia Pinza. In 2013, Calfo joined the Mendelssohn Choir with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Manfred Honeck. She traveled and sang with the professional choir all the way to Carnegie Hall in New York. In 2015, she furthered her vocal studies at Carnegie Mellon University under the tutelage of Metropolitan Opera singer Mildred Miller Posvar.
Now Calfo said she is dedicating her voice to God. She wants to use her voice to “heal and touch the hearts of many” as she begins her ministry with her husband, Raymond Calfo, recording and live sound engineer.
