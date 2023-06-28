“Beginning July 2, Pamela C. Ramsey will be the new pastor of Calvary United Methodist Church in Ligonier,” church spokeswoman Jody Love announced this week.
“No other changes in information at this time (for the directory of area churches).”
* * *
Area pastors are asked to check the directory of area churches Page A6 in the Bulletin Weekend edition published each Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation. Email updates by 5 p.m. Wednesdays to society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
