The Rev. Joseph J. Borodach, pastor of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville, has relayed an announcement from The Byzantine Catholic Metropolitan Archeparchy of Pittsburgh that because of ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) concerns, its churches are temporarily suspending all liturgical celebrations including Sunday Divine Liturgies, Lenten services, and holy days.
Rev. Borodach said this applies to “all other church activities including religious education classes and other events that are open to the public, including Lenten pirohi sales in Bradenville.
He added, “The faithful of the archeparchy are dispensed from the obligation of attending Sunday and Holy Day Divine Liturgies. Priests will continue to respond to all pastoral emergencies and provide anointing of the sick for the critically ill and dying. Baptisms, weddings and funerals may proceed as planned with only the immediate family present. Persons who are at high risks should not attend.”
The Archeparchy of Pittsburgh includes three local churches: St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 112 St. Marys Way, Bradenville; St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Trauger, and St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Greensburg.
There are several parishes that live-stream and radio broadcast Byzantine Catholic services. They include:
• Cathedral of St. John — Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m.
www.stjohnbyzantinecathedral.com
• Holy Ghost, McKees Rocks — Sunday at 9 a.m. on radio station WEDO 810 AM
www.holyghost-byzantinecatholic.org
• St. John Chrysostom — Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
• St. Gregory, Upper St. Clair — Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
