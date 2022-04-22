Beginning Wednesday, April 27, the Rev. John Smaligo of Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, will resume his Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study.
The pastor invites everyone to “join us at 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday as we continue our study of the need for God’s mercy in ‘Manna and Mercy.’ Bring a brown bag lunch and come to the church. All are invited to join us in this time of Bible study, food and fellowship.”
