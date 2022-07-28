Pastor John Smaligo at Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St. in Blairsville, will start a new Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study in August.
The study will focus on Revelation.
This group meets every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. Questions? Call the church office at 724-459-8920.
