The midweek Brown Bag Bible Study, led by the Rev. John Smaligo at Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, Blairsville, will resume 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the 125 N. Liberty St. church. The pastor will lead a discussion on this year’s theme for Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.
The topic for Jan. 25 will be “Wicked Women in the Bible: The Story of Eve.” Further topics will be announced at a later date. Questions? Call Hebron at 724-459-8920. Everyone is welcome to attend and reminded to take their lunch.
