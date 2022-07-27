The United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, will celebrate its 200th anniversary with these activities:
• OPEN HOUSE during the Community Knotweed Festival
Saturday, Aug. 13 ~ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Church spokeswoman Jill Wolford said the Open House will include “a history display, PowerPoint of historic photographs, genealogy, collection of vintage Blairsville postcards, sanctuary tours, Grannies display, refreshments and more.”
• CHURCH PICNIC and MEN WITH MIXERS AUCTION
Sunday, Aug. 14 ~ 11 a.m.
Chicken, beverage and place settings will be provided. Those attending are asked to “bring a dish to share.”
Men with Mixers Auction will be held following the meal. Men of the church will prepare their favorite dessert/baked good items to be auctioned off. The proceeds will be sent to benefit Tackle Hunger (part of Souper Bowl of Caring). A sign-up sheet is available at the back of the sanctuary for those wishing to participate.
• DINNER and PRESENTATION
Saturday, Sept. 17 ~ 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
A catered dinner will be served for a nominal fee followed by a presentation on the church’s first 200 years in ministry. Dinner is by reservation only.
• BICENTENNIAL WORSHIP and LUNCHEON
Sunday, Sept. 18 ~ 11 a.m.
A special bicentennial worship service will be held including bagpipes, special music and the Blairsville Brass Ensemble. Following the service, a soup, sandwich and salad luncheon will be served in Fellowship Hall.
• CONCERT
Wednesday, Sept. 21 ~ 7 p.m.
