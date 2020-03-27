The Rev. Timothy Monroe of the United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, Thursday announced, “All activities at the church, including worship and educational classes, are suspended until April 6.
“At that point, we will follow the directives from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the local situation. The church office remains open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Please check our website www.r-church.com or Facebook page for updates.”
