Jill Wolford this week announced the summer schedule begins Sunday, June 5, at Blairsville United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717, (724-459-7991).
Worship service will start an hour earlier, 10 a.m.
Sunday School is in summer recess. Classes will resume the Sunday after Labor Day.
Host minister is the Rev. Timothy Monroe.
Livestream access is available on www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through its Facebook page.
All are welcome.
* * *
Area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches Page A6 in the Bulletin Weekend edition on Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation. (News of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages.) Email by 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
