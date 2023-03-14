Bishop to visit area church this weekend

Bohdan John Danylo, a bishop of the Catholic Church in the United States, has served as the Eparchy of the St. Josaphat in Parma, Ohio, since 2014. In March 2015, he was the youngest U.S. Catholic bishop in active ministry, at age 43.
Bishop Danylo will be visiting The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, 4827 Route 982 (Hillview Avenue), Latrobe (Derry Township), this weekend — Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19.
Divine Liturgy will be held 6 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Parish spokeswoman Sandy Balik said in an email to Lifestyles, “Light refreshments and a chance to visit with our bishop will be held after Saturday Liturgy.
“Sunday after Liturgy the bishop will be visiting our Craft Show 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church basement.
“Public is welcome to attend and meet our bishop.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.