Bishop Kulick to speak May 15 at St. Vincent Archabbey

The Most Rev. Larry Kulick, JCL, bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg, will give a presentation on “Bodily Resurrection” 7 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in the Parish Assembly Room at St. Vincent Archabbey.
The event is sponsored by the Oblates of St. Benedict and is open to all Oblates, guests of Oblates, and other guests.
Before the presentation, those attending may join the monastic community for Vespers in the nave of St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica at 5 p.m. and then join Bishop Kulick and the Oblates for supper at 5:35 p.m.
Those attending the meal and the presentation should register by Monday, May 9, by phoning the Rev. Donald S. Raila, OSB, at 704-805-2291 or by sending an email message to svaoblates@stvincent.edu.
Also, a series of monthly presentations on Benedictine spirituality will continue at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15, through 4:15 p.m. in the St. Vincent Seminary classroom Brownfield Room 202. The topic will be “Walking With the Lord,” presented by the Rev. Justin Nolan, OSB, a retired professor of philosophy at St. Vincent College.
No reservations are necessary for the 3 p.m. talk, and one need not have attended any previous sessions to appreciate the presentation.
