The Greater Parkview Church family invites the public to join members as they honor their pastor, Bishop Carl E. Jones Sr., and Lady Stephanie Jones on their 18th pastoral anniversary.
The celebration is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday, July 25, at the 10 a.m. worship service at 103 Westminster Ave., Greensburg.
The Greater Parkview Church ministerial staff will provide Sermonettes during this special service.
Darshanna Truss, anniversary chairperson, said, “An invitation is extended to all to come and worship with us. Dinner will be served immediately following the morning service.”
All area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches page in the Bulletin Weekend edition each Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation.
(Announcements of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages.)
Submit revisions by 8 a.m. Thursday to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz via email when possible lb.society@verizon.net
