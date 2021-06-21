Bible Baptist Church is soaring off into summer with Vacation Bible School June 23-27.
BBC invites everyone from 4 years old through 12th grade to join them for “Flight School” at 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., the church will have a celebration during the morning service with a carnival to follow.
Bible Baptist is located at 232 State Route 217, Latrobe (Derry Township). For further details, phone 724-539-8299.
